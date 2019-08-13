Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:45 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Resources
Sherrie Williams


1957 - 2019
Knoxville - Sherrie Williams, age 62 of Knoxville, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 after a brief illness. She was a member of Oldham Avenue Church of God. She was preceded in death by her father Robert H. Blow; grandparents Clyde and Roetta Yarber; aunts Juanita Shockley and Shirley McCroskey. She is survived by her husband Jimmy Williams; and mother and father Ruth and Ronnie Stailey. Services will be private. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 13, 2019
