Sherrill Burgin
Powell - Burgin, Sherrill Lewis (Shirley) - age 84, born March 30, 1935 to James C. and Anna T. Burgin in the Blue Grass community of Knox County Tennessee. He entered Heaven November 8th, 2019. Sherrill was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, deacon, Sunday school teacher, coach, and friend. He was a member of The Church at Sterchi Hills. Sherrill was a graduate of Powell High School, class of '53, where he was an outstanding baseball and football player. He earned scholarships and played football at the University of Tennessee and Wofford College. He left college to serve his country in the United States Marine Corps. He played semi-pro baseball with the Knoxville Smokies, and he retired as postmaster from the United States Post Office after 35 years of service. Sherrill was preceded in death by his parents; brothers James Leonard (Tommy) Burgin who was killed in 1943 while serving in the Army Air Corps during World War II, and Mr. Gene Burgin; sisters Mrs. Helen Kreis, Mrs. Virginia Noel, and Mrs. Ruth Mayes. Survivors include loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Billie; daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Fred Bennett; daughter and son-in law, Gina and Calvin Spradlen; grandchildren, Zack and Rebecca (Hodges) Willis, Perry and Rachel (Hodges) Sigmon, Lee and Lindsay (Spradlen) Maxwell, Lauren Spradlen; great grandchildren Eliza, Ezekiel and Elora Willis; and several nieces and nephews that were very dear to his heart. Our heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Tennessee Veterans Home, Ben Atchley, who so lovingly cared for Sherrill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Church at Sterchi Hills building fund, 904 Dry Gap Pk. 37918; or The . Family and friends will meet 11:15 am Wednesday at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Gov. John Sevier for funeral service and full military honors at 11:30 am. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Tuesday at The Church at Sterchi Hills. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019