Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Interment
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
4500 Woodlawn Pike
View Map
Sherry Potter, age 68 went home to be with her Lord on May 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. She attended and sang in the choir at New Sevier Home Baptist Church. Sherry enjoyed camping and spending time with her family and dogs. Sherry loved and was loved by everyone she met. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Virgie Belcher; brothers, Danny Belcher, Tim Belcher; nephew, Brad Knowles. Sherry is survived by her husband of 39 years, Gerald Potter; son, Kevin Brown; daughter, Farrah Brown James; sisters, Sonja Purcell, Marcia Knowles Vogt; brother, Greg (Peggy) Belcher and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 5:00-7:00pm with a service to follow at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy Knoxville with Rev. Samuel Brooks officiating. Family and Friends will gather in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:30am and go in procession to Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike for an 11:00am Interment.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 16, 2019
