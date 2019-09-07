|
|
Sherry Hawkins Kyker
Tellico Village - Sherry Hawkins Kyker, age 82, of Tellico Village, formerly of Lexington, Kentucky and Athens, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She attended McMinn County High School and Tennessee Wesleyan University in Athens. Sherry was an active member of the Community Church at Tellico Village and many other community organizations.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Harry Lee and Mattie Lou Hawkins.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years: Dr. Paul Kyker, Jr. (Tellico Village); children: Kathy and Dan Fagan (Raleigh, NC), Dr. Mark and Jimmie Kyker (Carmel, Indiana), Drs. Kimey Kyker and Dennis Whatley (Piedmont, South Carolina); grandchildren: Austin and Katelynn Kyker, Mattie and Millie Fagan, Noah, Grace, and Sawyer Rothman; sisters: Marcie and David Dershimer (Winter Haven, Florida), Janna Hawkins and Jess Guinn, Jr. (Delano, Tennessee); brother: Dr. Harry Hawkins, Jr. and Nanci (Shreveport, Louisiana); several nieces and nephews. A special thanks for the compassionate care provided by Caris Hospice.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at the Community Church at Tellico Village at 1 p.m. on October 12, 2019, with Dr. Stephen Prevatte officiating. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Community Church at Tellico Village, www.tellicochurch.com or , . Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 7, 2019