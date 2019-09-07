Services
Kyker Funeral Homes
113 West North Street
Sweetwater, TN 37874
(423) 337-5033
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Community Church at Tellico Village
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Kyker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry Hawkins Kyker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherry Hawkins Kyker Obituary
Sherry Hawkins Kyker

Tellico Village - Sherry Hawkins Kyker, age 82, of Tellico Village, formerly of Lexington, Kentucky and Athens, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She attended McMinn County High School and Tennessee Wesleyan University in Athens. Sherry was an active member of the Community Church at Tellico Village and many other community organizations.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Harry Lee and Mattie Lou Hawkins.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years: Dr. Paul Kyker, Jr. (Tellico Village); children: Kathy and Dan Fagan (Raleigh, NC), Dr. Mark and Jimmie Kyker (Carmel, Indiana), Drs. Kimey Kyker and Dennis Whatley (Piedmont, South Carolina); grandchildren: Austin and Katelynn Kyker, Mattie and Millie Fagan, Noah, Grace, and Sawyer Rothman; sisters: Marcie and David Dershimer (Winter Haven, Florida), Janna Hawkins and Jess Guinn, Jr. (Delano, Tennessee); brother: Dr. Harry Hawkins, Jr. and Nanci (Shreveport, Louisiana); several nieces and nephews. A special thanks for the compassionate care provided by Caris Hospice.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at the Community Church at Tellico Village at 1 p.m. on October 12, 2019, with Dr. Stephen Prevatte officiating. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Community Church at Tellico Village, www.tellicochurch.com or , . Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, in charge of arrangements.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now