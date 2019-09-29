|
Sherry Lee McNeal Williams
Knoxville - Sherry Lee McNeal Williams- was born to L.T. and Elnora Johnson McNeal, Wednesday, January 16, 1946 in Isola, Mississippi. She was one of nineteen siblings.
She professed a hope in Christ and was baptized at an early age at Kindling Star MBC under the leadership of the late Rev. L. W. Williams in Greenville, MS where she served faithfully as a Youth Sunday school secretary and an usher.
She joined St Mary's MBC in 1980 under the leadership of the late Rev. R. L. Reed, where she served faithfully as an Usher.
She joined Lighthouse Christian Fellowship in Anchorage, Alaska under the leadership of Reverend Dr. Kenneth and Deborah Friendly. While in Alaska she spent her Saturday morning's with the prayer ministry praying for her family and friends.
She joined New Beginnings Christian Community Fellowship under the leadership of Reverend Dr. Valentino J. McNeal, in Knoxville, TN. She served as a Deaconess, Chairman of the Usher Ministry, Hospitality, and Cleaning Ministries until her health began to fail.
April 15, 1972, she was united in Holy Matrimony to Willie "Bo-Jack" Williams who preceded her in death, April 18, 1989.
In an addition to her accomplishments, she received her formal education from Greenville Public School, where she was a star athlete on the Coleman High girls' basketball team. She was employed in Greenville, Mississippi with Mosoe Screw Factory, Schwinn Bicycle Factory, and Utility Product for over 30 years before retiring in 2002. After retiring she moved to Arlington, Texas (2005), Anchorage, Alaska (2006), and Knoxville, Tennessee (2012). Her favorite scripture was the 23rd Psalm and her favorite song she held dear to her heart was "This Little Light of Mine."
Sherry gained her heavenly wings, Tuesday September 24, 2019 at the age of 73.
Preceded in death by parents, L.T. and Elnora (Johnson) McNeal Sr.; brothers, Johnny Creighton, Eddie James McNeil, W.C. (Bobby) McNeil, Willie L McNeal, Titus McNeal, L.T. McNeal Jr.; sisters, Clara McClellan and Earline McNeal. Sherry leaves to cherish and live her legacy, daughters Terrie (Virgil) Dennis, Rosalinda (Valentino) McNeal, Yolando (Frederick) Harlan, and Wilma Williams; granddaughters, Berlondrika McNeal, Tayneshia Lowe, Alexis DeGrasse, De'Nyla Harlan, and Christian Ward; grandson, Malik Williams-Hollis; great granddaughters, Nariah McCray and Nova Riley Jamerson; great grandson, Caesar Lowe; sisters, Lillie Willis and Carrie Carr; brother, Jessie (Doris) McNeal; five sisters-in-law, Ida McNeal, Ella McNeil, Mable McNeal, Estelle McGee, Essie (James) Newell ; brothers-in-law, MC White and Eddie White, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, a childhood friend, Geraldine Johnson; friends who stood by in Knoxville, TN, Leanna Groves and Angela Bridges and other relatives and friends.
Prayer hour, 7:00 p.m., Tuesday. October 1, 2019 at Jarnigan's Chapel, Rev. Dr. Valentino J. McNeal, Officiant.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
