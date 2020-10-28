1/
Sherry Lynn Hester
1956 - 2020
Sherry Lynn Hester

Greeneville - "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me the Crown of Righteousness." 2nd Timothy 4: 7-8

Sherry Lynn Hester, age 64, of Greeneville, TN, passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, TN, on October 26, 2020, from Covid-19 complications. She is now with her Heavenly Father and free from hardships, suffering, and pain. Sherry was born on May 29, 1956, in Bemidji, MN, and also lived in Superior, WI, prior to moving to Greeneville. Preceding her in death was her father, Clifton Leon Hester, and her brother, Jerry Leon Hester. Also preceding her in death, were her grandparents from Drumright, OK - William "Bill" and Hazel Hester and Bert and Mary Rogers. Sherry is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws in Georgia, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

She is survived by her mother, Wanda Hester, and her sister, Terry Lashley, both from Knoxville, TN. All through her life, Sherry experienced and endured many adversities which she quickly forgot when she was with her beloved Mother. Sherry loved all types of pets, especially dogs and cats, listening to country music, her sister's chocolate cake, and long rides in the car.

Graveside services are scheduled for 11:00 am, Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens in Oak Ridge, TN. The family wishes to thank all of the support and care provided by East Tennessee Homes and the Johnson City Medical Center Staff.

Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home
125 Idletime Drive
Greeneville, TN 37743
4236368007
