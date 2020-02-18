Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Sherry Lynn (Ray) McCallum


1965 - 2020
Sherry Lynn (Ray) McCallum Obituary
Sherry Lynn (Ray) McCallum

Lenoir City - Sherry Lynn (Ray) McCallum age 54 passed Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Richmond, VA. Sherry worked as a CNA. She was preceded in death by her father, Donnie Gene Ray. Survived by her husband, Scott Michael McCallum; daughter, Amanda McCallum; mother, Norma Jean Howard; sisters, April Ray and Trish Hawes. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 20th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Private graveside services will be held in Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg, TN. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
