Sherry Maria (Thompson) English
Maryville - Sherry Maria (Thompson) English, age 66 of Maryville, TN, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Blount Memorial Hospital. Sherry was born December 18, 1952, to Billy Andrew and Marilyn Ann Weaver Thompson. Sherry's dream was to always play music, and she fulfilled that dream many times over. Sherry was a member of the band for the Museum of Appalachia alongside her husband Ron English for many years. She traveled all over Europe with the Wildwood Girls and played for our troops. She loved playing all types of music, but gospel was her favorite. She was dedicated to her faith and loved praising God with her music.
Sherry was preceded in death by parents, Billy and Marilyn: Husband, Ron: Son, Bruce Miller II and Daughter-in-law Tina: Sister, Ann Palmer: Nephew, Jared Harris: Special Cousin, Karen:
She is survived by her Son, James Miller: Grandsons, Dillon Morgan, Bruce (Molly) Miller III, and Billy Andrew Miller: Granddaughter, Rachel Miller: Brother, Jeff Thompson: Sisters, Debbie Harris and Teresa (Ricky) Grubb: Goddaughters, Wendy Patterson Roark and Cindy Patterson Sweat: Special Aunt/Sister, Sue Dunlap: Adopted Sister, Patricia Gaddis Varner: Best Friend, Ellen Nicholson: Several Aunts, Nieces, Nephews and lots and lots of Cousins: Many Musician Friends who will miss her greatly.
Celebration of Life will be Friday, July 26, 2019, with fellowship from 6 to 7:30 pm and service to follow with Scott Underwood officiating at Faith Encounter Church, 2342 Duncan Rd, Maryville, TN, 37803. Feel free to share something special about Sherry as this is to celebrate her life not to mourn it. Baldwin Cremation and Mortuary Service is serving the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 25, 2019