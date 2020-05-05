|
|
Sherry Maria McCarter
Knoxville - Sherry Maria McCarter died peacefully at her home on May 4th, 2020, in Knoxville, Tennessee, at the age of 71. Sherry is survived by her husband, Glenn McCarter of fifty- four years of marriage. She is also survived by her three siblings: Jeanna Cooper, Kenny Nelson, and David Fujita; her two daughters, Jeanna Scealf and Lisa Baldwin; and her five precious grandchildren, Madison, Luke, Kaleigh, Carley, and Will. Sherry was a long-term member of Buffet Heights Baptist Church and loved by many. Family will receive friends from 5:30 pm until 7:00 pm Friday, May 8, 2020 at Buffet Heights Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Dave Thomas officiating. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Buffet Heights Baptist Church for the building fund. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 5 to May 6, 2020