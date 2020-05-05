Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Celebration of Life
Private
Buffet Heights Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry McCarter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry Maria McCarter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherry Maria McCarter Obituary
Sherry Maria McCarter

Knoxville - Sherry Maria McCarter died peacefully at her home on May 4th, 2020, in Knoxville, Tennessee, at the age of 71. Sherry is survived by her husband, Glenn McCarter of fifty- four years of marriage. She is also survived by her three siblings: Jeanna Cooper, Kenny Nelson, and David Fujita; her two daughters, Jeanna Scealf and Lisa Baldwin; and her five precious grandchildren, Madison, Luke, Kaleigh, Carley, and Will. Sherry was a long-term member of Buffet Heights Baptist Church and loved by many. Family will receive friends from 5:30 pm until 7:00 pm Friday, May 8, 2020 at Buffet Heights Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Dave Thomas officiating. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Buffet Heights Baptist Church for the building fund. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 5 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -