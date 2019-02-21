|
|
Sheryl Leneice Clark Rollins, Esq.
Knoxville, TN
Sheryl Leneice Clark Rollins, Esq., age 69, a native of Knoxville, departed this life on February 14, 2019 at University of Tennessee Medical Center, after a lengthy illness. Although, her illness limited her ability to get out and
travel, she continued to help others from the comfort of her own living room and through the use of technology and other sources. Her quest to fight for the rights of others has left an indelible mark on this community. Mrs. Rollins' legacy will forever be known as Foot soldier fighter for change, a strong voice for those who could not speak for themselves and a steadfast determined leader standing up for those who were treated unfairly. She was the "voice of reason."
Sheryl Leneice Clark Rollins held a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where she excelled academically by graduating Magna Cum Laude, (High Honors). She earned her Doctorate of Jurisprudence from the University of Tennessee, School of Law, 1992. She attended the Institute of International and Comparative Law, at Oxford University, in Oxford, England, 1991. She was one of 50 scholars who accepted an invitation to participate in Harvard University's Symposium on W.E.B. Dubois, at the Sorbonne University in Paris, France. She was a Mellow Fellow in Public Interest Law at the Patricia Roberts Harris Fellowship Program. Her life of serving included, being elected as President of the Knoxville Branch of the NAACP; former member of the following: Board of Trustee, Knox County Public Library; Personnel Committee, Knox County 911; Knoxville Museum of Art and the Beck Cultural Exchange Center.
Mrs. Rollins was married to the late Civil Rights Icon, Avon William Rollins, Sr. for over 43 years.
Preceded in death by her husband; mother, Patricia Clark Wright; brother, Kenneth Wayne Wright, aunt, Julia Luvenia Yette Rhineheart and granddaughter, Erica Nicole Rollins.
Left to mourn her passing are son, Avon William (Elizabeth Jean) Rollins, Jr.; daughter, Avondria Rollins; grandchildren: Avon William Rollins, III, and Nkosi Jevon Rollins, Giavonni Rollins-Andrews, Amariana Rollins-Steele and Glen and DaQuan Davis; great grand-children: Micayah Rollins, Micah Rollins, Micaiah Rollins, Jaceyion Rollins, Jayde Rollins, Jacqueline Rollins, Avon William Rollins, IV, Jevon King Rollins, Alani Rollins, Lael Davis and Kamani Casey; family from Greenville, Tennessee; godmother, Andrenia Manning; goddaughters Angela Sparkman, Jessica Lomax Bowers, Jennifer Lomax Garrett and a host of other family and special friends to include Carol Scott, Patricia Netherland and family, Yvonne and Dr. Stan L. Bowie, Diane and Reverend John Jordan, Patricia Wykle, Donald and Cynthia Smith, Peggy Gaiter and family, Harriet Johnson, Judy Burke, Cynthia J. Finch, Gerald Jones and Marilyn Hudson, Esq.; Holston High School and the United Class of 1967 and many others.
Friday, February 22, 2019, the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a Homegoing Celebration and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated's "Ivy Beyond the Wall" Ceremony to follow at Overcoming Believers Church, 211 Harriet Tubman Street, Knoxville, Tennessee. Pastor Daryl W. Arnold, Senior Pastor, Reverend Dr. Cleo Brooks of Greater Warner Tabernacle AME Zion Church as the Officiant and Reverend Dr. Charles Darden of St. John AME Zion Church, Rocky Mountain, NC as the Eulogist. Immediately following the service, Mrs. Rollins will be laid to rest at Mount Olive Cemetery, 2500 Mayrville Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019