Sheryl Mitchell Sampson
Knoxville - Sheryl Mitchell Sampson (Knoxville, TN) December 10, 1961 - July 1, 2019
After 57 years of bringing pure joy to this world, Sheryl Mitchell Sampson's earthly body left us July 1, 2019 to meet face-to-face with her Creator. Surrounded by family in her home, her graceful exit left a lasting impression of what it truly looks like to be at peace- the ultimate reward.
A graduate from Bearden High School, this Bulldog went on to become a founding member of Craft Club, which has met weekly on Wednesdays for 30+ years. At the University of Tennessee, "Shirley" studied marketing and became a Sigma Chi Little Sister. It is during this time she fell in love with her future husband, George Burton, A.K.A. her "buddy." They promised to love and look after one another for the rest of their lives, and did so for nearly 33 years.
Sheryl is preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Mitchell Cox. She is survived by her husband, George, and her children Lauren Brooks Sampson, George Burton Sampson, Jr., James Michael Sampson, Steven Mitchell Sampson, and Kristen Margaret Sampson, as well as her father James Donald Mitchell and brother James Donald Mitchell, Jr.
The world was her dance floor. Her love of music lead her to many concerts with her family and friends, and she was never afraid to do so spontaneously. It was impossible to have a bad time in the presence of such a rock star.
More importantly, she allowed the Lord to take the reins on her fight with Breast Cancer. She can now enjoy eternal freedom looking down on her babies- including George- letting them know she loves them so much she can't stand it.
A service for her beautiful soul will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension on Saturday, July 6th at 11:00 AM followed by a private interment. The family will be establishing a donor advised fund dedicated to supporting organizations that research and support cancer solutions for patients and families. In lieu of flowers please send donations "In memory of Sheryl M. Sampson" to the East Tennessee Foundation, 520 Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902 http://www.easttennesseefoundation.org.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 - 8:30 pm on Friday, July 5th at the Pavilion of Hunter Valley Farms, 9133 Hunter Valley Lane, Knoxville, TN 37922.Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Arrangements provided by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 3 to July 5, 2019