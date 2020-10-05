Sheryl Rader
Knoxville - Sheryl Farrington Rader, age 64, passed away on September 22, 2020, leaving behind a family who will forever miss her. Sheryl was predeceased by her husband, Mike "Radar" Rader; infant son, John Howard Rader; father, Howard Farrington; and nephew, Nathan Farrington. She is survived by her two boys (whom she loved so much), John (Joe) and Lucas (Leah, or "Scuby," as she is affectionately called); mother, Bernice Farrington; brother, Mike Farrington (Jan); and nephew, Grant. She is also survived by her four granddogs: Ace, Gus, Riley, and Ollie.
Many people became acquainted with Sheryl during her over 40 years in the banking industry. Beginning with C&C Bank, then on to Bank of Knoxville, Third National Bank, and finally retiring from SunTrust, she always loved being in a branch and taking care of her customers.
The family will be holding a drive-by celebration of her life on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the 3700 block of Seeber Drive in Halls. Please join us in showing our love for Sheryl by driving by her childhood home and rolling down your window, waving, honking your horn, or however you choose to celebrate her life. Due to the current pandemic, this is a drive-by celebration and the family asks that you remain in your vehicle. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com
