Services
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
Resources
More Obituaries for Shiel Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shiel "Janie" Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shiel "Janie" Nelson Obituary
Shiel "Janie" Nelson

Sevierville - Shiel "Janie" Nelson, 79 of Sevierville, passed from this world to enter her eternal home with Jesus.

Born September 22, 1940, passed Sunday, November 10, 2019. Janie leaves behind her beloved husband, Dennis Nelson; children, Debbie, Terry Allen & wife Wendy, Scott & wife Gloria; grandchildren, Rachel, Abigail, Tabitha (Tabi), Tekoa, and Shiloh; and siblings, Donald Blue, Vicki Bilyeu, and Maxine Blue.

Janie touched many lives in her 79 years, from those dear to her heart, to the waitress at a restaurant. She lived a life of self-sacrifice to the benefit of not only her family but also her many many friends. She had a way of making everyone know they are special. Her warm, loving, and generous ways will be remembered and missed.

The family will be holding a memorial service at 1pm Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Creative Theater: 125 Music Mountain Drive, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shiel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -