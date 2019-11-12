|
Shiel "Janie" Nelson
Sevierville - Shiel "Janie" Nelson, 79 of Sevierville, passed from this world to enter her eternal home with Jesus.
Born September 22, 1940, passed Sunday, November 10, 2019. Janie leaves behind her beloved husband, Dennis Nelson; children, Debbie, Terry Allen & wife Wendy, Scott & wife Gloria; grandchildren, Rachel, Abigail, Tabitha (Tabi), Tekoa, and Shiloh; and siblings, Donald Blue, Vicki Bilyeu, and Maxine Blue.
Janie touched many lives in her 79 years, from those dear to her heart, to the waitress at a restaurant. She lived a life of self-sacrifice to the benefit of not only her family but also her many many friends. She had a way of making everyone know they are special. Her warm, loving, and generous ways will be remembered and missed.
The family will be holding a memorial service at 1pm Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Creative Theater: 125 Music Mountain Drive, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019