Shields Ralph Holder
Knoxville - Shields Ralph Holder, age 92, of Knoxville, TN, went to be with the Lord on April 1, 2020. He was a veteran of the Armed Forces in WW2. He was preceded in death by parents, Stella and Grover Holder, and wife of 75 years, Helen Louise Holder. He leaves behind a son, a daughter, several nieces and nephews, and lifelong friends Lennis Koontz(honorary pallbearer) and Allen McKee.
Family will have a call at convenience Thursday, April 2, 2020 from 9am-5pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020