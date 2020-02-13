Resources
In Loving Memory of

February 13, 1948 - February 09, 2019

It has been a year since we have seen

your sweet face or heard your precious

loving words of encouragement.

You were our earthly guiding Angel, who always lead us on the path toward all things Godly and left an imprint on our lives that will forever be treasured. You are now Heaven's Angel, no longer suffering and for that we are grateful. But we still miss you everyday and long for the day we will reunite together in God's presence

In loving memory,

Husband, Children, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Brothers, Special Sister In Christ Delores, Church Family And Friends.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2020
