Shirley Angela Bridges
Solway Community - Shirley Angela Bridges, 71, of the Solway Community, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.
She was born March 5, 1949 in Knox County, the daughter of Rev. Allen Columbus Manning Sr., and Martha Jane Varner Manning.
Mrs. Bridges worked for many years in medical management for several private practice physicians.
She had been active with the Atomic Beagle Club. She loved to sew, garden and do all kinds of crafts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Hall Bridges; brother, Allen C. Manning Jr.; and sisters, Bobbie Berrier, Louise Amburn and Anna Kincaid.
She is survived by brother, Bill Manning of Gleason, TN; sisters, Judy Lewis and husband David and Naomi Amburn, all of Maryville. She is also survived by local nephew, Ron Lay and wife Kathy of Powell and nieces Robin Goforth of Maryville and Kathy Farner of Greenback, as well as several other nieces and nephews.
Shirley is also survived by her loyal canine companion, Jamie.
The family expresses a very special thank-you to niece and nephew, Robin Goforth and Ron Lay in their role as her caretakers and for making her feel so comfortable and loved.
Family and friends will meet at 2pm on Sunday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a graveside service with Rev. Chris Manning officiating and Ron Lay speaking. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com
.