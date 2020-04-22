Services
1936 - 2020
Maryville - Shirley Brown Henry, age 84, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 at Shannondale Maryville Skilled Nursing. Shirley was born in Greenville, S.C. on February 3, 1936 and graduated from Greenville High School. She attended and graduated from Greenville General Hospital as a X-Ray Technician. She later was employed by Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Shirley was married to Clifford "Bo" Henry on July 6, 1957 and they were married for 63 years. Together they attended Broadway United Methodist Church and were leaders of Methodist Youth Fellowship for 12 years. She was instrumental in establishing a Young Life and Contact Ministry in Maryville.

Shirley was a devoted and loving mother to four surviving children, Stephen "Bo" Henry of Maryville, Julie Henry Cabot and husband, Larry of Fernandina Beach, FL, Jodi Henry Walker and husband, John Walker of Maryville, and Holly Henry Burkett and husband, Lee of Knoxville. She was also a proud grandmother to eight grandchildren and one great-grandson.

A private family ceremony will be held on Sunday, April 26 at Grandview Cemetery Pavilion and will be officiated by Reverend Laura Rasor of Broadway United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee, Inc., 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 or to Broadway United Methodist Church, 309 E. Broadway, Maryville, TN 37804. Condolences may be made at the funeral home between 8:00 AM-3:00 PM, online at www.mccammonammonsclick.com or calling 865-982-6812.

Shirley will forever be remembered by her contagious smile.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020
