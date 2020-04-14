|
Knoxville - Shirley Ann (Maples) Mynatt, born April 4, 1937 in Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord on April 14, 2020. She died peacefully at home with family at her side, after an extended illness. She was 83 years old. Shirley was a graduate of Young High School and was a member of Third Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed fellowshipping with others and serving the Lord. She was a dedicated employee and retired from John Tarleton. She was a devoted wife of 63 years to Ulyes K. Mynatt, Jr. and was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Preceded in death by her parents, brother and nephew. Survived by her husband, Ulyes K. Mynatt, Jr.; daughter, Lisa J. Mynatt; son, Richard A. Mynatt (Anita Mynatt); grandson, Richard A. Mynatt, Jr. and sister, Janice Bates all of Knoxville and other family members. There will be a call at your convenience at Weaver Funeral Home on Thursday from 10:00 am- 2:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held at Third Creek Baptist Church at a future date. Interment will be private. Condolences are welcome at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
