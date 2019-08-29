|
Shirley Ann Norman
Knoxville - Shirley Ann Norman, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed from this earth on Tuesday, August 27th at the age of 82, attended by members of her family.
Shirley was born in Pueblo, CO, and met and married the love of her life, Roy Norman in San Diego, Ca in 1961. They moved to Tennessee in 1977 and remained there for the remainder of their lives, becoming deeply involved in their church and their community.
Shirley was an overcomer, blessed with a heart for service and giving. Unable to have children, Shirley and Roy opened their home and adopted two children at birth, building a family. When their eldest, Scott Allan, was murdered in 1995, Roy and Shirley faced the loss together, finding the courage and strength to forgive his killer and to move forward. When Roy passed in 2009, Shirley again found the strength to move forward, building a life for herself as a dedicated member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian church.
Shirley continued to give of herself after Roy passed. She opened her home several times to young people in need, providing them with shelter and encouragement. Even as her health began to fail, Shirley faced each new challenge with faith, overcoming each obstacle and maintaining an active, independent life. No matter the trial, she faced it with grace and courage, bolstered by her strong faith in God.
Shirley is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lissa Kay and Richard Hailey, her grandchildren, Richard Bird, Justin Bird, and Anni Wilson (Daniel) and one great grandchild, Lorelai Elizabeth. With her daughter's extended family, she had a total of nine grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Thursday at 6PM at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Chapel with receiving of friends immediately following. Private family burial. In lieu of flowers memorials in Shirley's name may be made to: Missions at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church, 9132 Kingston Pike, Knoxville TN 37923. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 29, 2019