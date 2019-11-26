|
Shirley Ann Payne
Knoxville - Shirley Ann Payne, age 69, passed away peacefully on Tuesday November 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents, Harrison and Fairy Breeden. She is survived by daughter, Lisa Ann Russell (Martin); son, William James Payne (Chawnna); grandchildren, Thomas and Travis Chesney, and Courtney, Chelsea and Cameron Payne; great grandchild, Lilah Chesney; siblings, Joyce Leach, and Michael, Larry, Stanley Breeden; and niece, Tonya Breeden. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday November 29, 2019, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow with Rev. Alan Smith officiating. Interment will be at 11:00 am Saturday at Friend's Station Cemetery in New Market. Online obituary and guest register are available at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019