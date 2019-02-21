Services
Shirley Ann Graves Randolph - age 75 of Strawberry Plains, TN went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 18, 2019. Shirley was a loving and dedicated teacher for 27 years with the Knox County School System before her

retirement. Shirley professed faith in Christ at a young age and was a member of Mount Harmony Baptist Church for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Naomi Graves; grandsons, Wilson and Joseph Haun. She is

survived by her loving spouse of 50 years, Lloyd Randolph; son, Michael (Hope) Randolph; daughter, Mary Beth (Jody) Haun; grandchildren, Elizabeth Randolph, Emily Randolph, Drinnen Randolph, Kaley Haun, and Holston Haun; and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Bruce Martin and Rev. Jim Hudson

officiating. Family and friends will gather 10:45 AM on Saturday at Caledonia Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Shirley's name to East Tennessee Children's Hospital Hematology/Oncology Fund, Children's Hospital Development Department, P.O. Box 15010, Knoxville, TN 37901-5010. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
