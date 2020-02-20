Services
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Powell - Shirley Anne Stanberry, age 84 of Powell, Tennessee, formerly of LaFollette passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

She was born on April 22, 1935 to Helen and Harvey Sharp. She had one brother, Jerry Sharp. All proceeded her in death.

She attended the University of Tennessee of Knoxville and Westminster Choir College where she majored in choral and general music. She held a bachelor and master's degree in music.

She shared her love of music by teaching elementary music in Fairfax County and Knox County. She also sang in the Church Street United Methodist Choir.

She is survived by her cousins Nancy Shelton, Amy Brown and a host of second cousins and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held 7 PM Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Church Street Methodist Church in Knoxville.

Graveside services will be held 4 PM Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery in LaFollette, TN.

Memorial donations can be made to Church Street United Methodist Church.

900 Henley St, Knoxville, Tn 37902.

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Mar. 1, 2020
