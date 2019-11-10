Services
Berry Highland West
9913 SHERRILL BLVD
Knoxville, TN 37932
(865) 693-9547
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Appling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Appling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Appling Obituary
Shirley Appling

Shirley Mae Appling, 80, went to be with the Lord on November 9, 2019. Awaiting her arrival in Heaven was daughter, Cheryl; father and mother, Bob and Ollie Maples; brothers, Jr. and Coy Maples and several other loved ones. Shirley was a Charter member and faithful member of New Fellowship Baptist Church. Left to await their reunion, husband of 63 years, George Appling Jr.; son, David (Susan) Appling; daughters, Deborah (John) Smith, Kristie (John) Ridenour, Rhonda (Gray) Williams and Missy(Shannon) Stone; brother, Dean Maples; sister, Faye Reese; sister-in-law, JoAnn Maples, 14 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Shirley's family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Berry Highland West Funeral Home 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville with her funeral service immediately following at 8:00pm in the chapel of Berry Highland West with Pastors Wayne Lay and Chuck England officiating. Shirley's graveside service and interment will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 3:00pm at Berry Highland West Cemetery. Shirley's grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -