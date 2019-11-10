|
|
Shirley Appling
Shirley Mae Appling, 80, went to be with the Lord on November 9, 2019. Awaiting her arrival in Heaven was daughter, Cheryl; father and mother, Bob and Ollie Maples; brothers, Jr. and Coy Maples and several other loved ones. Shirley was a Charter member and faithful member of New Fellowship Baptist Church. Left to await their reunion, husband of 63 years, George Appling Jr.; son, David (Susan) Appling; daughters, Deborah (John) Smith, Kristie (John) Ridenour, Rhonda (Gray) Williams and Missy(Shannon) Stone; brother, Dean Maples; sister, Faye Reese; sister-in-law, JoAnn Maples, 14 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Shirley's family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Berry Highland West Funeral Home 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville with her funeral service immediately following at 8:00pm in the chapel of Berry Highland West with Pastors Wayne Lay and Chuck England officiating. Shirley's graveside service and interment will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 3:00pm at Berry Highland West Cemetery. Shirley's grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019