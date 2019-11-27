|
|
Shirley Bunch
Knoxville - Shirley Bunch, age 70, went home to be with the Lord November 26, 2019 after a 10 year battle with Alzheimer's. She was a devoted wife, mother, and mamaw who was loved by everyone who met her. She lived life to the fullest and her favorite thing was spoiling her grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents; sons Ricky and Greg Bunch; sister Helen Parker; brothers GW, Troy, and Carl Richardson.
Survived by devoted husband of 42 years and caregiver James Bunch; daughter Amanda Cole; son Jeff (Penny) Bunch; grandchildren Emily, James, Brittany, Shea, Mason, and Lakin; great grandchildren Addy, Parker, Carson, and Jack (coming soon); sister Joyce (Wally) Edwards; and many more family and friends.
A special thanks to her caregivers, Merle, Brandy, Amy, and Bobbie who loved her and took excellent care of her.
Pallbearers: Mason, Todd, Kevin, Greg, Chip, Troy, and Tyler.
Family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. A service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. C.H. Qualls officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. interment.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019