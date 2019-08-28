|
|
Shirley Carmical
Powell - Shirley Lee Carmical Jr., 78, of Powell, died Monday, August 26, 2019 at his home in Powell. He was born January 25, 1941 in Chattanooga, TN, the son of Shirley L. Carmical Sr., and Reba Bailey Carmical.
Mr. Carmical owned and operated Carmical Painting Service. He was a member of the Church of God of the Union Assembly in Knoxville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Tanya Lee Carmical; son, Timothy Lee Carmical; brother, James Carmical; half- brother, Robert Lazenby and step-brothers Butch and Richard Lazenby. He was also preceded in death by his great-aunt Martha Bailey "Big Mom" who raised him.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Lee Walker Carmical with whom he would have celebrated 61 years of marriage on September 21st; very special sister-in-law, Carol Walker Woodward Carmical of Powell; daughter-in-law, Traci Carmical of Knoxville; granddaughter, Lesli Carmical of Denver, CO; sister, Martha Ledford of Clinton; step-sister, Sue Watson and several nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5 - 7 pm at Weatherford Mortuary. The funeral will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Paul Thomas Hughes officiating. Family and friends will meet on Friday at 11 am at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a graveside service. Memorials can be made to the . An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019