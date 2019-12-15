Services
Shirley Cate Matthews

Shirley Cate Matthews Obituary
Shirley Cate Matthews

Sevierville - Shirley Cate Matthews, age 80 of Sevierville, entered her eternal home Saturday, December 14, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church, Sevierville. She retired after 31 years of service at the Sevier County Courthouse.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Jama Cate and infant son Timothy Scott Matthews; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Byrd and Evelyn Matthews; Nephew, Derek Timothy Cate; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry and Joann Gibson

She is survived by her loving Husband: J.B. Matthews; Daughters: Tammie Sutton and husband Mike and Shalea Martin and husband Kenny; grandchildren: Lynzi Greene and husband David, McKenzie Cate Martin and fiancé Austin Tinker, Kelsey White and husband Justin; great-grandchildren: Addison Cate McCarter, Parker James David Greene, and Avery Ilene White; brothers and sisters-in-law: Charles Cate and June Hawkins and Ronnie Cate and wife Julie; sisters and brothers-in-law: Freddie and Charles Towle, Linda Cate and Kenny Whiten; nieces and nephews: Gina and Alan Smith and son Shane Woods, James and Amy Cate, children Grace and Preston, Bryan and Angela Cate, children Candler and Kylie, Jerry and Yvonne Gibson, children Matthew and Philip, Jan Gibson, and Joey Gibson.

The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to Caris Hospice, Dr. Huskey, Justin, Angela, Lynn, Sandy, Laura, and Lisa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the First Baptist Church Sevierville TV Ministry, 317 Parkway, Sevierville, TN 37862 or to the Shiloh Baptist Church Building Fund, 1432 Shiloh Road, Seymour, TN 37865.

The family will receive friends 4-6:15 P.M Tuesday, December 17, 2019, with funeral service to follow at 6:30 P.M. in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home Sevierville with Reverend Craig Mintz and Reverend Glenn Metts officiating. Interment 11 A.M. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Shiloh Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
