Shirley Choate
Knoxville - Shirley Jeanette Griffey Choate, aka "Fiery Redhead" - age 79 of Knoxville passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Shirley fought a hard battle with cancer. She was the best mother, sister, and friend anyone could ever have. She had the biggest heart, and loved people so deeply and was deeply loved in return. She will be forever missed. Preceded in death by father, James Rufus Griffey; mother, Eva Jeanette; brothers, James and Don Griffey; sister, Mildred Hamilton; and nephew, Steven Lamar Griffey. Survived by daughter, Sherry (Duwayne) Busler; brothers, Junior (Clara) Griffey, Steve (Ginger) Griffey, Ricky (Debbie) Griffey; sisters, Faye (Don) Cochran, Brenda Griffey; and several very special nieces and nephews that were all loved special. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, July 24, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the service at 7:00 PM with David Haun officiating. In accordance with Knox County mandate, face masks are required. The service will be live-streamed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Family and friends will meet at 10:00 AM on Saturday and process to Eastview Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 AM interment. Pallbearers: Duwayne Busler, Jimmy Griffey, Greg Cochran, Jerry Cochran, Chris Griffey and Jeff Hamilton. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com