Shirley Clemmer
Knoxville - Shirley Nell (Russell) Clemmer, age 84, of Knoxville, passed away September 2, 2020. Time spent with her family and loved ones was very important to her. She was a very generous person who loved to take care of people. Shirley was a member of Walridge Baptist Church; she loved Jesus and her Church family. Shirley was preceded in death by husband, John F. Clemmer, parents, Thelma & Charlie Russell, brothers, Marvin & Alvin Russell, sisters Bobbie Tippery, and Mildred Chambers. Survivors include daughter, Marsha Ware and husband Richard, sons, Don Bradley, Ron Bradley and wife Sara, John Clemmer and wife Yalonda, Joseph Clemmer, and Alan Clemmer and wife TaMara, grandchildren, Derrick Payne, Stephanie Brock, Brittany Beeler, Jamie Barnes, Daniel Bradley, Austin Clemmer, Bryson Clemmer, and Jared Ware, five great grandchildren, sister, Deborah Hatcher, several nieces & nephews, and very special friend, Glenn Welch, who the family would like to extend special thanks to for the love and help he gave Shirley and for bringing her so much joy. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Toby Webber officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:15 am Monday, September 7, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City to proceed to Lynnhurst Cemetery for 11 am interment. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
.