Shirley Collins
Knoxville - Shirley Jean Graves Collins - age 83 of Knoxville passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020. She was born on August 4, 1937 in Corryton, TN. Shirley was preceded in death by parents, General Sherman (GS) and Georgia Mae Graves. She is survived by children, Angela (Rick) Frost, Gloria (Mark) Stewart, Dwight (Cindy) Collins, and Julie (Jason) Watson; siblings, Mary (Jack Martin) Huddleston, Winston "Mac" (Beverly) Graves; sister-in-law, Judy Graves; grandchildren, Jacob (Melody) Frost, Caycee Frost, Matthew Frost, John Michael Stewart, Justin Stewart, Emily Collins, Cameron Collins, and Tyler Watson; great grandchildren, Georgia Mae, Stella Jayne, and Maizie June Frost. A Call-of-Convenience will be held 10:00 AM-2:00 PM on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Bridges Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Mouth of Richland Baptist Church Cemetery in Blaine, TN. Pallbearers: Jacob Frost, John Michael Stewart, Justin Stewart, Cameron Collins, and Tyler Watson. The memorial tribute video may be viewed and condolences may be left at www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mouth of Richland Baptist Church, Attn: Cemetery Fund. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999.