Shirley Cox
Shirley Cox

Strawberry Plains - Shirley Ray Doty Cox - age 87 of Strawberry Plains peacefully joined her Savior on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Shirley graduated from Rush Strong High School in Strawberry Plains and was a member of First Baptist Church. After ultimately retiring from Allied Chemical in Knoxville, "Miss Shirley" worked in the Rush Strong School cafeteria for many years serving both children and adults in the community she grew up in and loved so dearly. As much as she enjoyed and loved serving in the cafeteria, she loved being with her family even more. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Preceded in death by her parents, Looney Doty and Geneva Norton; brother, Joe Norton. Survived by husband, Tommy Cox; sister-in-law Sena; sons, Daryl (Beverly) Norton and Joseph "Wendy" (Danna) Norton; grandchildren Joshua (Jade) Norton, Susie Christian, Ashley King (Joey), Amber Sorrells (Caleb); great grandchildren Arden, Eberle Jo, Maggie, Savannah, Jay, Ty, Jesse, Gray, Sam, and Reese; nephews Ronald (Sandra) Norton, Johnnie (Darlene) Norton, and Kevin (Lisa) Norton; and several great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Cox Medical Expenses ? Joseph Norton at TVA Credit Union, P.O. Box 36027, Knoxville, TN 37930, or use shirleyandtommycox@gmail.com for mobile or electronic giving.

Family will be at First Baptist Church of Strawberry Plains Thursday, August 27th, from 5:00pm-7:00pm to meet with friends and loved ones from the community that wish to pay their respects. There will be a private memorial held Friday, August 28th, at the church for the family. Arrangements by Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Strawberry Plains
AUG
28
Service
First Baptist Church of Strawberry Plains
Funeral services provided by
Fielden Funeral Home Inc
910 Churchview St
New Market, TN 37820
(865) 475-3468
