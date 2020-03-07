|
|
Shirley Dickenson Leatherwood
Knoxville - Shirley Mae Dickenson Leatherwood age 71 of Knoxville passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. She is survived by her children Shannon O'Connor, Scotty Leatherwood, and Eric Leatherwood; 9 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; siblings Jimmy, Carolyn,Jeff; special friend Michelle Claiborne. A receiving of friends will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel from 5:00-7:00 PM with a funeral to follow at 7:00 PM officiated by Rev. Junior Mount. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 AM on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the funeral home for a procession to Bookwalter Cemetery for an 11:00 graveside service. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020