Shirley Dodson
Knoxville - Shirley Lehue Dodson, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was a member of Oakwood Baptist Church and a longtime employee of the Department of Energy. Preceded in death by husband Robert Dodson and son Jeffrey Dodson. Survived by son Steve Dodson; daughter Greta Kennedy; grandchildren Paige Freeman (Chad), and Cody Dodson (Taylor); greatgrandchildren Maverick Freeman and Charlee Freeman; and sisters June Haney, Donna Lehue, and Mary Lou Holt. Special thanks to Tim Kennedy and Richard Dodson for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oakwood Baptist Church's general fund. Family and friends will meet at 8:45 am for a 9:00 am graveside service on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery, Rev. Neil Gant officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 8, 2019