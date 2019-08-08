Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
8:45 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Dodson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Dodson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Dodson Obituary
Shirley Dodson

Knoxville - Shirley Lehue Dodson, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was a member of Oakwood Baptist Church and a longtime employee of the Department of Energy. Preceded in death by husband Robert Dodson and son Jeffrey Dodson. Survived by son Steve Dodson; daughter Greta Kennedy; grandchildren Paige Freeman (Chad), and Cody Dodson (Taylor); greatgrandchildren Maverick Freeman and Charlee Freeman; and sisters June Haney, Donna Lehue, and Mary Lou Holt. Special thanks to Tim Kennedy and Richard Dodson for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oakwood Baptist Church's general fund. Family and friends will meet at 8:45 am for a 9:00 am graveside service on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery, Rev. Neil Gant officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now