Knoxville - Shirley (Steve) Elbert Stephens, age 90, went to be with Jesus on March 5, 2020. He was born August 19, 1929 in Knoxville. He moved to Milan, Tennessee and played football at Milan High School. He loved to tell the story that he played against Doug Atkins (former VFL and NFL player). He joined the Army and later the Air Force and retired with 22 years of service. He married Mitzi Greene on June 16th, 1960. They had a long marriage living in many countries and all over the U.S. Shirley loved to tell stories of his travels. Mitzi and his beloved dog, Toby, a Bichon, passed away January 2018. Shirley spent the remainder of his years at The Waters of Clinton. We thank them for loving on Shirley these last two years. They were long time members of South Knoxville Baptist Church. Shirley was a Deacon and long time Sunday School teacher. He loved to read and study. He was an avid golfer. Shirley leaves a son, Danny of Chandler, AZ and grandson, Michael of Raleigh, N.C, niece and nephew David & Debbie Greene; great nephews, Ty (Taylor) and Sam Greene. We have a special thank you to Deedee Mazade, who cared for Shirley like he was her own. Also, Bill Williams, long time friend who visited him each month. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fellowship of Christian Athletes in Knoxville, (865)524-6076. The family will receive friends on Monday March 9, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy. Family and friends will leave in procession to Woodlawn Cemetery for a graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
