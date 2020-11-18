Shirley Feezell Hutton
Knoxville - Shirley Feezell Hutton, age 77, of Knoxville, TN formerly of Greenback, TN passed away on November 17, 2020 in Oak Ridge, TN. She was a member of All Saints Catholic Church, and was a Registered Nurse for 40 years at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Porter Hutton. She is survived by her son, William Wesley Hutton; daughters, Donna Cunningham (Richard) and Sister Maire Augustine Hutton; grandchild, Annaka Shelton; sister, Annie Richards; sisters-in-law, Carol Hammontree and Barbara Hutton. Service will be private. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
.