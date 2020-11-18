1/
Shirley Feezell Hutton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Feezell Hutton

Knoxville - Shirley Feezell Hutton, age 77, of Knoxville, TN formerly of Greenback, TN passed away on November 17, 2020 in Oak Ridge, TN. She was a member of All Saints Catholic Church, and was a Registered Nurse for 40 years at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Porter Hutton. She is survived by her son, William Wesley Hutton; daughters, Donna Cunningham (Richard) and Sister Maire Augustine Hutton; grandchild, Annaka Shelton; sister, Annie Richards; sisters-in-law, Carol Hammontree and Barbara Hutton. Service will be private. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved