Shirley French Terry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley French Terry

Knoxville - Shirley French Terry - of Knoxville, went home to meet her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the age of 80. She was a member of Riverdale Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Kenneth and Catherine French and her sister, Francis Hardin. Survived by her husband, Jess Melvin Terry; son, Kenneth Melvin Terry; daughter, Julie Catherine and son-in-law, Derek Herrell; and her grandchildren Jessica, Kaylee, Isabella, Claire and Samuel. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Mike Vincent officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 AM Friday at Asbury Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999.www.bridgesfuneralhome






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Visitation
10:45 AM
Asbury Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Interment
11:00 AM
Asbury Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved