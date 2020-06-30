Shirley French TerryKnoxville - Shirley French Terry - of Knoxville, went home to meet her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the age of 80. She was a member of Riverdale Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Kenneth and Catherine French and her sister, Francis Hardin. Survived by her husband, Jess Melvin Terry; son, Kenneth Melvin Terry; daughter, Julie Catherine and son-in-law, Derek Herrell; and her grandchildren Jessica, Kaylee, Isabella, Claire and Samuel. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Mike Vincent officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 AM Friday at Asbury Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999.www.bridgesfuneralhome