Shirley Gillespie
Knoxville - Shirley Storey Gillespie, born into the loving, Christian home of Jim and Cecile England Storey. I have now joined other loved ones in Heaven. My eternal home was made known when at six years of age, I asked Jesus into my heart as My Lord and Savior. I was raised in the Ridgedale Community with my Brother, Bill (Linda) Storey; Sister, Sue (Jim) Levy and Sister Jo Cain (Roger) deceased. I was married 59 years to Billy, my forever-loving husband, together again in Heaven. God blessed our home with our daughter, Sonya (David) Stooksbury, and son, Tim (Stephanie) Gillespie. We were chosen to be Mom-Mom and Granddad to Jacob (LeAnna) Stooksbury and Nathaniel (Nate) and
Jake Gillespie. I had the joy of knowing our Great Grandchildren Catie, Addison and Cason Stooksbury and Caleb Weesner. I am reunited with "my Billy", my Mom and Dad, sister, Jo , Grandson, Gabriel and friends who have gone before me. I am in the very presence of Jesus, who made Heaven my eternal home. I have been forever blessed to have special nieces and nephews and too many friends to name. Special friends, Tromala Skeen and Brenda Miller, and lifelong friends JoAnna and Roger Asbury, and Helen and Rod Howard. Services will be at Weaver funeral Home at 7:00 PM Friday with beloved Son-in-law and Pastor David Stooksbury holding the service. Visitation of friends will be from 6:00-7:00 PM. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Saturday at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 AM interment. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund. I'm so thankful for my praying church family.www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
