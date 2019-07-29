|
Shirley Hignite
Tellico Village Community - Shirley Ann Hignite - age 77 of the Tellico Village Community, Loudon, TN passed away on July 27, 2019.
She was born in Michigan and moved to Tennessee in 1982.
Shirley was a Christian and member of First Baptist Church Tellico Village. She was a dedicated volunteer working with Habitat for Humanity.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Ronald Hignite; her parents Ray and Berneda Nix and her grandson Darron England.
Survivors include her children: Deanna Richeson (John), Jeff Hignite, and Cari England all of the Knoxville area; grandchildren Kirk Richeson (Kourtney), Mandee Kelly (Skyler Watson), Amiah England and great grandchildren Kaiden Carringer, Piper Richeson and Judah Richeson
The family will receive friends on Wednesday July 31st from 2-3 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 3 p.m. at Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village Chapel.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity.
Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village Chapel, 145 Chota Centre in Tellico Village is serving the family of Shirley Hignite. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 29, 2019