Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Tellico Village Community - Shirley Ann Hignite - age 77 of the Tellico Village Community, Loudon, TN passed away on July 27, 2019.

She was born in Michigan and moved to Tennessee in 1982.

Shirley was a Christian and member of First Baptist Church Tellico Village. She was a dedicated volunteer working with Habitat for Humanity.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Ronald Hignite; her parents Ray and Berneda Nix and her grandson Darron England.

Survivors include her children: Deanna Richeson (John), Jeff Hignite, and Cari England all of the Knoxville area; grandchildren Kirk Richeson (Kourtney), Mandee Kelly (Skyler Watson), Amiah England and great grandchildren Kaiden Carringer, Piper Richeson and Judah Richeson

The family will receive friends on Wednesday July 31st from 2-3 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 3 p.m. at Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village Chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity.

Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village Chapel, 145 Chota Centre in Tellico Village is serving the family of Shirley Hignite. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 29, 2019
