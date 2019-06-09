|
Shirley Hill
Knoxville - Shirley R. Hill went to be with the Lord Thursday June 6, 2019. Shirley was a member of South Knoxville Church of God and was the organist for 60 years. She was a giving and loving person, devoted wife mother and grandmother. Shirley started the Card Ministry and devoted worker in comforting others. She was preceded by parents. Shirley is survived by husband of 57 years Clun Hill; daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Dennis Dickey; 1 grandson, Kenneth Hill and step-grandson, Shane Dickey; sister, Virginia Burnett and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends Monday June 10, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at South Knoxville Church of God 5623 Magazine Road. Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Jerry Laudermilk officiating. Family and friends will meet Tuesday June 11, 2019 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Gov. John Sevier Hwy for a 11:30 graveside service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to South Knoxville Church of God ladies card ministry. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 9, 2019