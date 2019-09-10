Services
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James Episcopal Church
1101 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Episcopal Church
1101 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN
Shirley Irene Koff Obituary
Shirley Irene Koff

Sevierville - Shirley Irene Koff, age 71 of Sevierville, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Stella Butler.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Robert Koff; daughters, Jennifer Stambaugh and husband J.J., Katherine Dollar and husband Chris; and grandchildren, Beth Stambaugh and Preston James Dollar.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to either: Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037; or, Red Cross Disaster Relief, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.

The family will receive friends 10:30-11 AM Wednesday at St. James Episcopal Church, 1101 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN, with funeral service to follow at 11 AM. Interment will be 1PM Wednesday at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 10, 2019
