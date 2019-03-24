|
|
Shirley Jean Lay Carver
Knoxville, TN
Shirley Jean Lay Carver entered into the presence of Almighty God on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:37 AM in Knoxville, Tennessee. Everyone that knew her knew what a hard worker and fighter she was, and those attributes held true until the very end. She was a proud member of the Knoxville Central High Class of 1958, and remained a Bobcat and Tennessee Volunteer throughout her life. Mrs. Carver was a servant to all, and many will remember her for a years of service at Rankins Restaurant, where her work ethic was never more apparent than when she served her customers. In her later years, she was also very happy when she was with the children and workers at New Fellowship Christian Academy, where she was also a member of New Fellowship Baptist Church. Mrs. Carver was preceded in death by her parents, Luster and Juanita Lay, by her husband, Buddy Carver, and by her special cousin and friend, Joyce Miller.
She is survived by her son Scott Carver and wife Betsy, by son Brent Carver, by her granddaughters, Kacey and Ryley, by her brother Wayne Lay and wife Paulette, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends that will miss her until the Day of Redemption.
The family is being served by Mynatt Funeral Home of Fountain City, where services will take place on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00 am. Family and friends will then proceed to Greenwood Cemetery for a graveside service; Reverend Wayne Lay officiating. In lieu of flowers, it is asked that donations be made to , in her name, so that Mrs. Carver's legacy of service may continue. Online
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019