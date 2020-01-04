Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM
Union Grove UMC
Shirley Jean Patton


1944 - 2020
Shirley Jean Patton

Maryville - Shirley Jean Story Patton

She brought joy and wonderment to many for three quarters of a century, 30 December 1944 until 3 January 2020

She was always helping those who needed a hand getting up and those that needed help staying up.

As a skilled watercolor painter, she was a delight to the group of painters she met with every week.

For better exercise of her lungs she was in a group of harmonica players named 'Rare Aire' who brought delight and pleasure to many people who could not get out and about, so the Rare Aire would go where they could entertain. Even the TENNESSEE Theater for Monday madness (got raving reviews).

Shirley leaves behind her husband of 55 years, David

Her sons; David C Patton II, wife Linda and John R Patton (Robbie), Husband Joshua

Grandchildren; David - Kathrynn Patton, Matthew Patton, Andrew Wilson and Jacob Wilson; Robbie - Theodore and Jasper

Great grandchildren of Kathrynn - Wyatt, Kennsleigh, Shae, Willow and Rowan

Preceded in death by Father, Carl E Story Sr - mother, Pattie Peach Story - Brothers, Allen G Story (Jackie), Donnie G Story

Survived by Sister, Carolyn Morris McCarty (Eddie) - Brothers, Tommy D Story (Bonnie), Carl E Story Jr (Debbie) - sisters-in-law Judith Killman and Rebecca Jill Connolly (Jack), brother-in-law Timothy (Tim) Patton (Melanie)

There will be a memorial service Tuesday evening 6pm, 7 January 2020, at Union Grove UMC.

Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000,

www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
