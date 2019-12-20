Services
Shirley Jean Ruth

Rutledge - Shirley Jean Ruth age 81, of Rutledge passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at Ft Sander's Regional Medical Center. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church and she loved to fish. Preceded in death by husband, J. L. Ruth. Survivors; children, Steve (Jan) Ruth, Sherry (Darrell) Beeler and Donna McMillian. 5 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and a host of friends. Family and friends will meet 12:45 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Eastview Memorial Gardens for a 1:00 p.m. graveside service Rev. Brian Wright officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -