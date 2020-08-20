Shirley Jennings
Knoxville - Shirley Crawford Jennings, age 77, of Seymour, TN, formerly of Knoxville, TN, and Roanoke, Virginia, went to Heaven to be with the Lord on August 18, 2020, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Shirley was an avid reader and would spend many nights reading until the following morning (particularly mysteries) or she might just be playing Solitaire on her computer. She loved cooking and having picnics. She also loved watching the Hallmark movies. Anyone who knew Shirley knew she was a lover of her animals; she could talk all day about them. She was also left handed and had the most beautiful penmanship. Shirley was a long time member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church where she participated in the church choir. She had a beautiful voice. She also attended Central Baptist Church of Bearden. Shirley had a big heart who would help anyone and was a loving mother who would do anything to help her children, whom she loved very much. She retired from a long career at Fort Sanders Medical Center. Shirley was preceded in death by her precious loving husband of almost 25 years Donald E. Jennings; father Curtis Crawford and stepmother Sylvia Crawford; brother Roger Crawford; mother-in-law Rosa Jennings and father-in-law Elwood Jennings; brother-in-law Douglas E Jennings; sister-in-law Dorothy J. Atkinson; long-time companion Wayne Schott; nephew Daniel Jennings. Survivors who will cherish her love and memory are son David Jennings; daughter Melissa J. Helton; sister Judy (Tom) Webster; grandsons Nick Helton and Jordon Jennings; nieces Stephanie (Brent) Fuhrman, Tina (Ryan) Black, Kay (Marty) Brown, Sandra (Kevin) Fike, Lisa Woods; nephews Jeff (Xiaoxi) Webster, Michael Jennings, Greg (Lindsey) Jennings, Michael Crawford, Jeff Crawford, Wayne (Ruby) Atkinson; sister-in-law Carol Jennings; brother-in-law Richard (Rachel) Jennings; sister-in-law Libby Crawford; several great nieces and nephews; special friends Jackie Mitchell and Susuan Wenke, and several cousins. Due to the current pandemic there will be no public visitation. Graveside service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Greenwood Cemetery in Knoxville. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The American Heart Association
, American Diabetes Association, ASPCA, or any charity of your choice
. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com
.