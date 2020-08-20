1/1
Shirley Jennings
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Jennings

Knoxville - Shirley Crawford Jennings, age 77, of Seymour, TN, formerly of Knoxville, TN, and Roanoke, Virginia, went to Heaven to be with the Lord on August 18, 2020, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Shirley was an avid reader and would spend many nights reading until the following morning (particularly mysteries) or she might just be playing Solitaire on her computer. She loved cooking and having picnics. She also loved watching the Hallmark movies. Anyone who knew Shirley knew she was a lover of her animals; she could talk all day about them. She was also left handed and had the most beautiful penmanship. Shirley was a long time member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church where she participated in the church choir. She had a beautiful voice. She also attended Central Baptist Church of Bearden. Shirley had a big heart who would help anyone and was a loving mother who would do anything to help her children, whom she loved very much. She retired from a long career at Fort Sanders Medical Center. Shirley was preceded in death by her precious loving husband of almost 25 years Donald E. Jennings; father Curtis Crawford and stepmother Sylvia Crawford; brother Roger Crawford; mother-in-law Rosa Jennings and father-in-law Elwood Jennings; brother-in-law Douglas E Jennings; sister-in-law Dorothy J. Atkinson; long-time companion Wayne Schott; nephew Daniel Jennings. Survivors who will cherish her love and memory are son David Jennings; daughter Melissa J. Helton; sister Judy (Tom) Webster; grandsons Nick Helton and Jordon Jennings; nieces Stephanie (Brent) Fuhrman, Tina (Ryan) Black, Kay (Marty) Brown, Sandra (Kevin) Fike, Lisa Woods; nephews Jeff (Xiaoxi) Webster, Michael Jennings, Greg (Lindsey) Jennings, Michael Crawford, Jeff Crawford, Wayne (Ruby) Atkinson; sister-in-law Carol Jennings; brother-in-law Richard (Rachel) Jennings; sister-in-law Libby Crawford; several great nieces and nephews; special friends Jackie Mitchell and Susuan Wenke, and several cousins. Due to the current pandemic there will be no public visitation. Graveside service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Greenwood Cemetery in Knoxville. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, ASPCA, or any charity of your choice. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 20, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved