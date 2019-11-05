|
Shirley Kerr
Knoxville - Shirley Waller Kerr, 85, went to be with Jesus on Monday evening, November 4, 2019 at Tennova North Medical Center. Shirley was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church and a devoted follower of Christ. She loved God's Word and was an avid student of Scripture. She was a Bible teacher to many people for over 65 Years and an ESL teacher. She had a generous heart, always ready to help someone in need. She was a retired paralegal of Tennessee Valley Authority.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Walworth "Mac" and Shields Waller, brother, Gene Waller and sisters, Edna Bishop, Esther Galyon, Maxie Spiller, June Parker and Mary Taylor.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Wayne Kerr and her sister Celia Waller Brewer, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church on Thursday, November 7 at 7:00 pm following receiving of friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.
The service will be officiated by Rev. Allan Taylor, Rev. Steve Brewer and Rev. Kent Williams. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Cemetery on Friday afternoon, November 8, at 1:00 pm with Rev. Arden Taylor officiating.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019