|
|
Shirley L. McDaniel
Philadelphia, TN
Shirley L. McDaniel age 80, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Sweetwater Hospital. She was a member of Reed Springs Baptist Church.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Leon E. and Willie Allmon Jones, and her husband, Howard McDaniel.
She is survived by her loving companion, Eddie J. White of Philadelphia, daughters and spouses, Vicki Nicholson and Wade Cook of Vonore and Anita and Jim Dawson of Macomb, MI.
Grandchildren and spouses, Dustin Nicholson and Deanna Crowder of Vonore, Jessica and Jason Lairson of Walterboro, SC, Joshua and Ashley Dawson of Macomb, MI, Jeremy and Ashley Cook, Jesse Cook and Amanda Roach all of Madisonville.
Great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jeremiah, Brooklin, Dixie, Caleb and Lucas.
Sister and spouse, Norma and John Kirkland of Knoxville.
The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Reed Springs Baptist Church from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M, with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 P.M, Rev. Steve McDonald will be officiating. Interment will be on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Reed Springs Baptist Church Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. Sweetwater Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019