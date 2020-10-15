Shirley L. Underwood Enter
Seymour, TN - Shirley L. Underwood Enter, age 75 of Seymour, TN passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Shirley was a member of Seymour First Baptist Church and was a full time prayer warrior. She was a supportive Navy wife for 58 years who loved her family and God. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl R. Reed; grandson, Joshua W. Reed; parents, Walter H. and Dorothy M. Underwood of Knoxville, TN; brothers, Windell and Howard Underwood; sister, Evon; and many aunts, uncles and friends.
Survivors include:
Husband of 58 years, George Franklin Enter; son, Gregory F. Enter and wife Delana; grandchildren, Kendra Cogdill, Geoffrey F. Reed, Jessica R. Foust and husband Donald; great-grandchildren, Ryan Foust, Austin Foust, Aiden Foust, and Rayna Cogdill; step-grandchildren, Chasen Clawson and Tommy Young, Jr.; brother, William Underwood and wife Vicky; sisters, Betty Hodge and husband Glen, and Linda; brother-in-law and wife, Jim and Judy Enter; sister-in-law and husband, Rebecca and Jerry Rexroat; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to wish a special thanks to Covenant Hospice and Home Health.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Seymour First Baptist Mission, 11621 Chapman Hwy, Seymour, TN 37865, (865) 577-1954.
Funeral service 4 PM Sunday at First Baptist Church, Seymour with Pastor Bruce Yates officiating. Graveside services and interment 9:30 AM Monday at East TN Veteran's Cemetery (Gov John Sevier Hwy) with Pastor Corey Cain officiating. Although there will be no receiving line, friends may come pay their respects from 1-3:45 PM Sunday at First Baptist Church, Seymour. Masks and social distancing will be required. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
)