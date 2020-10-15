1/1
Shirley L. Underwood Enter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley L. Underwood Enter

Seymour, TN - Shirley L. Underwood Enter, age 75 of Seymour, TN passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Shirley was a member of Seymour First Baptist Church and was a full time prayer warrior. She was a supportive Navy wife for 58 years who loved her family and God. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl R. Reed; grandson, Joshua W. Reed; parents, Walter H. and Dorothy M. Underwood of Knoxville, TN; brothers, Windell and Howard Underwood; sister, Evon; and many aunts, uncles and friends.

Survivors include:

Husband of 58 years, George Franklin Enter; son, Gregory F. Enter and wife Delana; grandchildren, Kendra Cogdill, Geoffrey F. Reed, Jessica R. Foust and husband Donald; great-grandchildren, Ryan Foust, Austin Foust, Aiden Foust, and Rayna Cogdill; step-grandchildren, Chasen Clawson and Tommy Young, Jr.; brother, William Underwood and wife Vicky; sisters, Betty Hodge and husband Glen, and Linda; brother-in-law and wife, Jim and Judy Enter; sister-in-law and husband, Rebecca and Jerry Rexroat; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to wish a special thanks to Covenant Hospice and Home Health.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Seymour First Baptist Mission, 11621 Chapman Hwy, Seymour, TN 37865, (865) 577-1954.

Funeral service 4 PM Sunday at First Baptist Church, Seymour with Pastor Bruce Yates officiating. Graveside services and interment 9:30 AM Monday at East TN Veteran's Cemetery (Gov John Sevier Hwy) with Pastor Corey Cain officiating. Although there will be no receiving line, friends may come pay their respects from 1-3:45 PM Sunday at First Baptist Church, Seymour. Masks and social distancing will be required. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Funeral service
04:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Graveside service
09:30 AM
East TN Veteran's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atchley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved