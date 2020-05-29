Shirley Lois Glass DickeyKnoxville - Shirley Lois Glass Dickey - age 65, departed this life unexpectedly, Monday, May 25, 2020, at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital.Preceded in death by devoted husband, George, of 28 years; parents, Edgar and May Frances Glass; brothers Lucion, Jimmie, Jake, Charles, Edger Eugene; Sisters Lettie, Emma, Frances Marie.She attended Knoxville City Schools and graduated from Austin East High School, Class of 1972.She was employed at Baptist Hospital for 20 years and worked at University Hospital for several years.Survived by sons, Lamont (Sharonda) Glass; Jah (Kendra) Dickey, Nashville, TN; daughter, Mayrini Dickey; three grandchildren; brothers, William and Claude Glass; sisters, Betty Collins, Chicago, IL; and Anna Higley; a host of nieces and nephews.Open visitation, 1:00 - 8:00 pm, Saturday, May 30, 2020; Funeral service, 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary.Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY