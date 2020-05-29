Shirley Lois Glass Dickey
Shirley Lois Glass Dickey

Knoxville - Shirley Lois Glass Dickey - age 65, departed this life unexpectedly, Monday, May 25, 2020, at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital.

Preceded in death by devoted husband, George, of 28 years; parents, Edgar and May Frances Glass; brothers Lucion, Jimmie, Jake, Charles, Edger Eugene; Sisters Lettie, Emma, Frances Marie.

She attended Knoxville City Schools and graduated from Austin East High School, Class of 1972.

She was employed at Baptist Hospital for 20 years and worked at University Hospital for several years.

Survived by sons, Lamont (Sharonda) Glass; Jah (Kendra) Dickey, Nashville, TN; daughter, Mayrini Dickey; three grandchildren; brothers, William and Claude Glass; sisters, Betty Collins, Chicago, IL; and Anna Higley; a host of nieces and nephews.

Open visitation, 1:00 - 8:00 pm, Saturday, May 30, 2020; Funeral service, 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
MAY
31
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
