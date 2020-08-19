Shirley Lou Gass
Knoxville - Shirley Lou Gass age 84, of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. She was a member of Ball Camp Baptist Church. She retired from Standard Knitting Mill. She was preceded in death by her parents Hubert and Alberta Hale, husband Bobby Gass, sons Michael and Mark Gass, son-in-law Gary Ryan, sister and brother-in-law Janice and Fred Dills, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Lawrence and Frances Gass. She is survived by daughter Phyllis Ryan, granddaughter Kristi Ryan, brother Tom Hale and wife Linda, sister Diane Hale, and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Dr. Udit Chaudhuri and his staff at Summit Medical Group. The family will receive friends Thursday August 20, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL, immediately followed by a 7:00 pm funeral service officiated by Rev. Lee Fox. Family and friends will meet Friday August 21, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel at 2:00 pm and leave in procession to Highland Memorial Cemetery for an interment service. The family has requested that all guest attending the services to be please abide by the CDC guidelines for facial coverings and social distancing. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Ball Camp Baptist Church 2412 Ball Camp Byington Rd. Knoxville, TN 37931. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com
.