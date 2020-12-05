1/1
Shirley Louise Rader Poulos
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Louise Rader Poulos

Knoxville - On December 5, 2020, Shirley Louise Rader Poulos of Knoxville, Tenn. went to be with the Lord at the age of 83. Shirley was born on Nov. 20, 1937 in Greenville, Tenn. to Della and Dennis Rader. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, devoted Christian and a retiree of the University of Tennessee Family Physicians Clinic in the Residency Program.

Shirley is survived by her children, Kimberly Diane Poulos of Knoxville, Tenn., son John Gregory Poulos and daughter-in-law Gena LeSueur Poulos of Raleigh, N.C., grandchildren Samantha Poulos Heinsohn of Denver and Garrett Ryan Poulos of Raleigh, N.C. She is preceded in death by her husband John Poulos.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to any of the Samaritan's Purse foundation options [PO Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607] https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/donate-online/




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved