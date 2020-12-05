Shirley Louise Rader Poulos
Knoxville - On December 5, 2020, Shirley Louise Rader Poulos of Knoxville, Tenn. went to be with the Lord at the age of 83. Shirley was born on Nov. 20, 1937 in Greenville, Tenn. to Della and Dennis Rader. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, devoted Christian and a retiree of the University of Tennessee Family Physicians Clinic in the Residency Program.
Shirley is survived by her children, Kimberly Diane Poulos of Knoxville, Tenn., son John Gregory Poulos and daughter-in-law Gena LeSueur Poulos of Raleigh, N.C., grandchildren Samantha Poulos Heinsohn of Denver and Garrett Ryan Poulos of Raleigh, N.C. She is preceded in death by her husband John Poulos.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to any of the Samaritan's Purse foundation options [PO Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607] https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/donate-online/