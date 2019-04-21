|
|
Shirley Patricia Bernard Kidd
Blaine, TN
Shirley Patricia Bernard Kidd - age 65 of Blaine passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. Of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by parents, Rev. Bill and Mrs. Willie Bernard; infant son, Johnny Dewayne Grubb; brothers, Claude, Joe, John, Ray, and Frank Bernard; infant brother, C.V. Bernard; sisters, Louise Banks, Faye Dunn, Barbara Goins, Juanita Hodge, Dolly Bernard; three infant sisters, Betty, Lorine, and Christine Bernard. Survived by husband, Ronnie Kidd; sons, John Grubb, Anthony (Denise) Kidd, and Michael Isaiah Reece Carpenter; daughters, Melinda Collins and Michelle (Josh) Carpenter; grandchildren, Tony, Cody (Brittany), Sommer (Connor), Joshua, Jayden, and Kyia; great grandchildren, Winter and Alexandria; brother, Billy Bernard, Jr.; sisters, Dorothy (Hugh) Boling, Doris (Jimmy) Helton, and Mary (James) Whaley; brother-in-law, Freddie Hodge; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Special thanks to Caris Hospice of Sevierville for their love and care of Shirley. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Dennis Caldwell and Rev. Clifford Fraker officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11:15 AM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Bernard Cemetery in Blaine, TN for a 11:30 AM interment. Serving as pall bearers will be Darrell Kidd, Ronnie Kidd, Earl Jones, Dennis Lackey, James Lackey, and Timmy Witt. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019